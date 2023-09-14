ADVERTISEMENT
It's a miracle we get another chance - Banky W on Reps rerun

Nurudeen Shotayo

Banky W has been given a lifeline to clinch the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in Lagos after the tribunal ordered a supplementary election.

Bankole Wellington [Instagram/BankyWellington]

The tribunal, in a late-night judgment delivered on Monday, September 11, 2023, nullified the victory of Thaddeus Attah of the Labour Party and declared the February 25 election inconclusive as voting failed to take place in several polling units.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Attah the winner after polling 24,075 votes, leaving Bank W of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Ibrahim Obanikoro of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in second and third place with 18,666 votes and 16,901 votes, respectively.

Following petitions filed by the first and second runners-up, the court ordered INEC to conduct a supplementary election within 90 days in all 33 polling units where voting did not take place.

Reacting to the development on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Banky W said, “For me personally, it’s a miracle in and of itself that we get another chance to finish the election.

“I think it’s a testament to the power of perseverance, the power of faith, and the collective will of the people who want to participate in the rebuilding of this democracy.”

He further said, “People were really frustrated that they didn’t get a chance to participate in that election. And I think that that’s important.

“It’s an important thing for our democracy that people are not prevented from exercising their constitutional rights to participate in an election.”

Nurudeen Shotayo

