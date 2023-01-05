In view of the 2023 general elections, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso has reacted to the endorsement of his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi.
It's a big mistake endorsing Peter Obi, Kwankwaso tells Obasanjo, Clark
“If I become that old and at that level, I won’t come and play party politics..."
Kwankwaso spoke on Wednesday, January 04, 2022, when he visited Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, at the government house in Benin.
Peter Obi's table-shaking endorsements: In the past few days, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and Edwin Clark, Ijaw national leader and convener of PANDEF, have endorsed the presidential bid of Peter Obi.
What Kwankwaso said: Kwankwaso claimed political leaders are making a mistake by publicly endorsing candidates ahead of next year’s elections.
Kwankwaso said the endorsements were based on religious and ethnic sentiments.
In his words: “Some of the people… we have seen it on the news that they are supporting Mr A or Mr B, I think it is a big mistake. These are leaders I respect. There is a time in your life when you become real statesman, not a politician,” Kwankwaso said
“I can tell you also that any candidate or party that comes out with the face of ethnicity or the issue of religion, that party, that candidate, I can assure, at the national level, has failed that election before it starts.
“And I want to advise our leaders: they should stop disgracing themselves. We have so much respect for them.
“If I become that old and at that level, I won’t come and play party politics, especially the one that has to do with religion. This endorsement has to do with ethnicity, religion and I think some people should grow beyond that.” Kwankwaso said.
Kwankwaso said candidates that have proved themselves worthy over the years should have nothing to fear.
