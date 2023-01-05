ADVERTISEMENT
It's a big mistake endorsing Peter Obi, Kwankwaso tells Obasanjo, Clark

Ima Elijah

“If I become that old and at that level, I won’t come and play party politics..."

Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso
Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso

In view of the 2023 general elections, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso has reacted to the endorsement of his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi.

Kwankwaso spoke on Wednesday, January 04, 2022, when he visited Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, at the government house in Benin.

Peter Obi's table-shaking endorsements: In the past few days, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and Edwin Clark, Ijaw national leader and convener of PANDEF, have endorsed the presidential bid of Peter Obi.

What Kwankwaso said: Kwankwaso claimed political leaders are making a mistake by publicly endorsing candidates ahead of next year’s elections.

Kwankwaso said the endorsements were based on religious and ethnic sentiments.

In his words: “Some of the people… we have seen it on the news that they are supporting Mr A or Mr B, I think it is a big mistake. These are leaders I respect. There is a time in your life when you become real statesman, not a politician,” Kwankwaso said

“I can tell you also that any candidate or party that comes out with the face of ethnicity or the issue of religion, that party, that candidate, I can assure, at the national level, has failed that election before it starts.

And I want to advise our leaders: they should stop disgracing themselves. We have so much respect for them.

“If I become that old and at that level, I won’t come and play party politics, especially the one that has to do with religion. This endorsement has to do with ethnicity, religion and I think some people should grow beyond that.” Kwankwaso said.

Kwankwaso said candidates that have proved themselves worthy over the years should have nothing to fear.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
