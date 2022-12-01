It’ll be a grave mistake to think Melaye and I are enemies– Fani-Kayode

What's been going on: In recent times, Fani-Kayode and Melaye have been engaged in a serious war of words over party affiliation.

Their political relevance to each other: While the former minister is a chieftain of the ruling APC and presently the Director of Special Media Projects and Operations and New Media, Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Melaye is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The mess they made: In the course of their exchanges online, they have used unprintable words and visuals to describe each other.

FFK explains relationship with Dino: But speaking to BBC News recently, Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister, said although “things may get hot from time to time, it will be a very grave mistake for anybody to think that we are enemies”.

“Dino has always been my aburo, which means younger brother in Yoruba, and I’ve known him for well over 20, 25 years.

“We may have differences in terms of political alignment, in terms of political ideas, and things may get hot from time to time, but it will be a very grave mistake for anybody to think that we are enemies.

“I’m not his enemy; I don’t believe he takes me as his enemy,” Fani-Kayode said.

He added: “We may have said harsh things about one another, but of course, we are civilised people, when we meet, we will interact and we will behave in a respectful decent manner to one another. That’s my position, that has always been my position. I don’t believe in making enemies.

“That was proved when we met each other and we exchanged pleasantries. And that’s how it is supposed to be – politics without bitterness.”