Islamic New Year: APC charges Muslims to preach unity, love

As Muslims all over the world mark new Islamic year 1444,

All Progressives Congress. (APC)
All Progressives Congress. (APC)

the All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged Muslims in Nigeria to strive toward emulating Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by preaching social justice, love, peace and unity.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka, gave the charge in a statement on Saturday in Abuja while congratulating Muslims on the beginning of the new Islamic year 1444 AH, following sighting of the new moon of the month of Muharram.

The Islamic New Year, also known as the Arabic New Year or Hijrah New Year, is the first day of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar.

The starting point of the Islamic calendar is in Gregorian CE 622 AD when Prophet Muhammad migrated from Makkah to Madina with his companions.

The APC scribe, therefore, stated that the migration of the Prophet more than 1400 years ago is a significant event in Islam because it is the starting point of the Islamic calendar.

He said “the Nigerian Muslim Ummah should, in the new Islamic year, strive more to emulate Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by preaching social justice, love, peace and unity in our country.”

Morka also urged Nigerians to continue to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and pray for harmony, development, progress, security and good governance in the country.

