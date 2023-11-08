Is Arise TV presenter Rufai Oseni APC's main opposition?

Given our shared interest in societal discourse, it was no surprise she brought this interview to my attention. But to better understand the situation, I inquired about what prompted her to share it. She said, "Rufai yen (sic) is alaseju (sic)," which translates that the TV presenter oversteps.

To be fair, my friend wasn’t alone in her assessment of Rufai. Many share the sentiment that the journalist, known for asking 'uncomfortable questions' on Arise TV's Morning Show, tends to overstep his boundaries.

Some even believe he harbours a strong bias against the ruling party and its members, such that they view him as one journalist desperate for combative questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as it is a journalist's daily pursuit to seek the truth in line with the profession's core principles and ethics, Rufai has been steadfast in doing so. He takes his time to fact-check claims made by his guests and holds them accountable in public, a journalistic style that may be unfamiliar to many (hence, they often label him as rude). If this isn't the essence of journalism, I'm left curious about what the profession truly entails.

Despite his academic background in Animal Anatomy and Physiology, a point often emphasised by his critics, Rufai undeniably has a unique blend of interview skills and approaches. And he's not even the only journalist that doesn't have their first degree in mass communication or other media-related courses.

Renowned and celebrated journalists like Sam Omatseye, who studied History at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), and Fisayo Soyombo, who pursued Agriculture at the University of Ibadan (UI), exemplify that one's educational background does not limit their potential to excel in the news media industry. They've all proven that passion, determination, and a commitment to ethical journalism can be more important than formal education in the field.

While Rufai didn't study journalism for his first degree, his understanding of the rudiments of the profession is evident in his work. He comprehends the intricacies and nuances of journalism, demonstrating an innate talent for excellent communication, confidence, and the determination to seek truths. His relentless effort to hold his interviewees accountable, presenting balanced perspectives, and getting the stories that matter to the public showcases his journalistic prowess.

These bring to mind a few questions: why is Rufai the subject of attacks by the APC governing members, and apologists? Why is he easily unlikable? Despite being a major news broadcaster of Arise TV, why is he not fancied by these selected few? The answers to these questions lie in the broader dynamics of politics and media, where the courage to critique those in power can result in polarising opinions and resistance from those sitting at the helm of affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is worth noting that the APC currently lacks a viable opposition, with most of the existing parties primarily focusing on electoral cycles rather than offering sustained and substantial opposition.

Hence, Rufai's willingness to hold the powerful accountable makes him an easy target for criticism. And with the ruling party holding a dominant position and facing ‘no serious opposition’, individuals like Rufai, who dare to question and challenge the status quo, are often labeled as antagonists and accused of being "anti-Nigeria."

In my opinion, such characterisation is, more often than not, a means to deflect attention from the issues raised and to suppress dissenting voices. At the moment, Rufai is indisputably one of the few courageous journalists of our time, who unflinchingly chooses to speak truth to power, even in the face of intimidation.

His fearless pursuit of public accountability, in a country where disagreeing with the government on issues of national concerns can be a perilous endeavour, is one to appreciate.