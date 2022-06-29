Ireland APC pays tributes to Tinubu, pledges support

The letter was jointly signed by the chapter’s Chairman, Hammed Adefioye and General Secretary, Sunday Oyedeji.

”Your victory at the primary election is a testament to the years of unwavering efforts toward the enthronement of democracy in our dear country which you are an harbinger since the Fourth Republic.

”As APC has entrusted you with the mandate to lead our party to the next general election as our presidential candidate, we are resolute that you have what it takes to deliver the presidency for APC and all other elective posts across Nigeria and for all our candidates.

”APC Ireland Chapter stands ready to be part of the electioneering campaign both in person and materially as we approach full blown campaign for the election come 2023,” the letter said.