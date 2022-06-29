Ireland APC pays tributes to Tinubu, pledges support

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

The Ireland Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has paid tributes to the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, saying his emergence as flag bearer is a testament to his unwavering efforts to enthrone democracy in the country.

The Ireland chapter of the party stated this in a felicitation letter made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

The letter was jointly signed by the chapter’s Chairman, Hammed Adefioye and General Secretary, Sunday Oyedeji.

”Your victory at the primary election is a testament to the years of unwavering efforts toward the enthronement of democracy in our dear country which you are an harbinger since the Fourth Republic.

”As APC has entrusted you with the mandate to lead our party to the next general election as our presidential candidate, we are resolute that you have what it takes to deliver the presidency for APC and all other elective posts across Nigeria and for all our candidates.

”APC Ireland Chapter stands ready to be part of the electioneering campaign both in person and materially as we approach full blown campaign for the election come 2023,” the letter said.

The group also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s stakeholders for a successful convention, adding that it would soon visit Tinubu on a courtesy call ahead of the campaigns.

