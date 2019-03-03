The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that security operatives rigged the presidential election to favour President Buhari.

Buhari emerged winner of the just concluded election which held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, after getting 15,191,847 votes.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar came in second with 11,262,978 votes.

Speaking further on the outcome of the elections, the spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful, in a statement issued to Daily Post, said: “Only a moron and worker of iniquity will pretend not to know what transpired in the colonial contraption called Nigeria during the recently concluded presidential elections. Using the military, police and armed thugs to rig in favour of the ruling Jihadi APC was clear for all to see.

“That the result has been sanctioned by some weak minded apathetic Nigerians as well as the Fulani loving British colonial masters, despite the horrors of that elections, is proof, if one is needed, that poor masses of Nigeria are like tormented caged animals stripped of every dignity and lacking in courage.

“One inescapable fact is that this all encompassing, globally recognised and respected IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains the only good thing that has happened to Biafrans in 50 years possibly forever.

“Irrespective of your tribe, group or religion, there is undeniable universal acknowledgement that IPOB is the only ray of light in an otherwise dark and murky political landscape in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army, in its reaction to allegations of bias during the presidential election, said its men acted professionally and within the law.