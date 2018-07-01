Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

IPAC tasks political parties on transparency, internal democracy

Umaru Kukuri IPAC tasks political parties on transparency, internal democracy

Chairman of the council in Yobe, Alhaji Umaru Kukuri, made the call on Sunday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council IPAC in Yobe Alhaji Umar Kukuri play

The Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council IPAC in Yobe Alhaji Umar Kukuri

(News Herald)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has urged political parties to promote transparency, fairness and internal democracy in their congresses and primary elections.

Chairman of the council in Yobe, Alhaji Umaru Kukuri, made the call on Sunday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu.

Kukuri, who is also the Chairman of National Conscience Party in the state, said transparency and fairness were key attributes to democratic growth.

He urged the parties to emulate the civility and unity of purpose exhibited by All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in its last congresses.

“There are great political lessons to learn from the peaceful conduct of the APC congresses in the state.

“The council identifies with this peaceful conduct and urges all political parties and democrats to emulate this democratic development.

“The ideals of IPAC as an umbrella body of political parties are to encourage parties to do the right thing to enhance the growth of democracy.

“Therefore, as political parties, we should all strive to promote peace, internal democracy and tolerance in our activities,” he said.

Kukuri attributed the common front adopted by the APC in the state as a major factor in the emergence of Alhaji Maimala Buni as National Secretary of the party.

“In Yobe, we have to promote peace in all our programmes because of our bitter experience of insurgency,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari APC chieftain says PDP will easily defeat President in 2019bullet
2 Election 2019 Fake voters cards flood Rivers, Delta Statesbullet
3 APC Convention Here's the list of elected executives of governing partybullet

Related Articles

In Yobe PDP’s apology, good for democracy – IPAC
Umar Kukuri INEC, EFCC partnership will strengthen Nigeria’s democracy – IPAC chairman
In Yobe Regular salary payment saved state from worse economic condition
In Yobe Bye-election commences peacefully

Politics

Bag of money
2019 election Shun money-bag politicians, Village head begs Nigerians
Governor Ayo Fayose has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate has hired four officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to manipulate the results of the Ekiti governorship election, slated to hold on July 14, 2018.
Ekiti Governorship Election Fayose says Fayemi has hired 4 INEC officials to manipulate results
Lady found guilty of prostitution aspired for office in Edo 
Women Trafficking Lady found guilty of prostitution business ran for office in Edo 
Ex-Governor Attahiru Bafarawa declares for President
2019 Election Ex-Governor Attahiru Bafarawa declares for President