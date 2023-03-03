IPAC condemns murder of APC chieftain in Osun

Chairman of IPAC in the southwest, Mr Wale Adebayo, said on Friday in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Dayo Joseph, that the murder was outrageous and barbaric.

“The killing is despicable. It is man against man and we can only appeal to security agencies to speed up their surveillance and do the needful,” Adebayo said.

Adebayo called on stakeholders and political gladiators to eschew thuggery and violence before, during and after elections, so as not to heat up the polity.

He enjoined the Federal Government to take necessary steps to ensure free, fair and credible governorship and House of Assembly elections on March 11.