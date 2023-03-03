ADVERTISEMENT
IPAC condemns murder of APC chieftain in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Southwest wing of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has condemned the murder of a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, Mr Tunde Ejoka by unknown assailants.

Ejoka was killed on Wednesday at his residence at Ijebu-Jesa, headquarters of Ori-Ade Local Government Area of the stat.

Chairman of IPAC in the southwest, Mr Wale Adebayo, said on Friday in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Dayo Joseph, that the murder was outrageous and barbaric.

“The killing is despicable. It is man against man and we can only appeal to security agencies to speed up their surveillance and do the needful,” Adebayo said.

Adebayo called on stakeholders and political gladiators to eschew thuggery and violence before, during and after elections, so as not to heat up the polity.

He enjoined the Federal Government to take necessary steps to ensure free, fair and credible governorship and House of Assembly elections on March 11.

Adebayo also tasked members of the public to be vigilant and to report suspicious movements of strangers around them to security agencies.

IPAC condemns murder of APC chieftain in Osun

