Insecurity: Buhari must not resign – Shehu Sani counters Northern elders

He noted that Buhari should be allowed to complete his tenure so he can conduct elections in 2023.

In a tweet, Sani wrote: “Our respectable Northern Elders want Buhari to resign; I humbly disagree, allow Sai Baba to finish his tenure and conduct elections.”

Recall that the NEF had called for Buhari’s immediate resignation over the spate of insecurity in the country, especially the North.

NEF said Buhari had failed to address the issues of killings, kidnappings and general insecurity in the North.

“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari does not appear to have answers to the challenges of security to which we are exposed. We cannot continue to live and die under the dictates of killers, kidnappers, rapists and sundry criminal groups that have deprived us of our rights to live in peace and security," the group said.