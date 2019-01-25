On Thursday, January 24, 2019, after Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) announced her withdrawal from the presidential race because she wants to build a coalition that will put the APC and PDP out of business, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) told her it is too late for her to withdraw.

Why is INEC stopping a contestant from willfully leaving a race she willfully entered?

In this article, we explain what this is all about.

There is a time frame in the rule book for withdrawal

Every game has its rules and this one--the election--is no exception.

Nigeria’s Electoral Act stipulates that a candidate can only withdraw from an election no less than 45 days from the date of the vote.

Meaning that if Ezekwesili wanted to withdraw from the race, she should have done so on or before November 17, 2018-- the last day for withdrawal by candidates or replacement of withdrawn candidates by political parties for the presidential and national assembly elections.

INEC’s spokesperson, Rotimi Oyekanmi, puts it this way: “It is impossible for any presidential candidate to withdraw from the race now.

“Therefore, the deadline for Ezekwesili or any candidate in that category to withdraw or be replaced has passed”.

There is also a logistic reason behind INEC's stance

Ballot papers bearing “ACPN” and “Obiageli Ezekwesili” have already been printed.

It will cost a lot of money to re-print new ballot papers without Ezekwesili’s name, in time for an election that is now barely three weeks away.

Oyekanmi says come February 16, voters will still have the option of voting for ACPN and Ezekwesili, even though party and candidate have now divorced themselves in public.

“Her party will appear, her passport will appear and her name will appear. So it doesn’t change anything as far as we are concerned,” Oyekanmi says.

A Political Scientist, Prof. Femi Otubanjo, says INEC is also rejecting Ezekwesili’s withdrawal to forestall litigation from the brouhaha after the election.

“INEC is already dealing with a lot of problems handling over 90 parties which are supposed to be on the ballot, and I am sure that the ballot papers are ready by now.

”To tamper with the ballot papers may cause confusion.

“More importantly, INEC has to protect itself from the danger of litigation in case a candidate says he or she is withdrawing and the party is insisting they are still in the race.

“If you do not make provision for that party, they will face the danger of making their votes void after massive investments and preparations.

“It is safer that INEC already has that policy that a candidate can withdraw or be replaced not later than 45 days before the presidential election,” Otubanjo says.

There you have it.