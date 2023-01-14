INEC won’t postpone Nigeria’s general election - APC replies PDP.

Onanuga said the PDP was confused and afraid of its own shadows and should not be taken seriously by Nigerians.

“Our attention has been drawn to the jumbled press statement given by the rudderless and very confused PDP today.

“We have nothing but pity for a party that has become a mess and total embarrassment to itself and its despondent members.

“For lack of nothing tangible to tell Nigerians six weeks to a general election as its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar disappeared from the campaign trail.

“The PDP has resorted to making irresponsible statements just to fill media space,” he said

Onanuga said that the claim that the Federal Government and INEC plan to postpone the general election was the latest false information being peddled by the PDP.

He advised Nigerians to ignore the allegation, saying it was a senseless conjecture from PDP as there was no iota of truth in it.

Onanuga said that INEC had made it clear that it was ready to conduct the general election as scheduled in February and March.

“President Muhammadu Buhari who has given this country the most credible elections both regular and off-season elections since 2015, has consistently assured Nigerians, even up to two days ago that 2023 elections will hold.

“Similarly the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has reiterated Buhari’s position that the federal government has no intention to postpone the election.

“Knowing that it has no path to victory and no real agenda for development to sell to Nigerians by its absentee presidential candidate.

“The PDP has nothing profitable again to engage in, other than raising false alarms, manufacturing outright lies, and disseminating innuendos to deceive the public,” Onanuga said.

He added that the PDP should know that Nigerians had rejected it and no amount of falsehood could redeem a political party that wrecked the country’s economy.

“PDP created massive insecurity and looted money meant for developing the country while it was in government for 16 years.

“If we go by what the party’s presidential candidate has been saying.

“No lesson about the ignoble past has been learnt as he has promised to sell the NNPC Limited assets for just 10 billion dollars, the way he sold prime national assets for peanuts under his care,” Onanuga said.

He added that the APC and its PCC were focused on the message of renewed hope of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

He said the APC would continue to tell Nigerians about the achievements of the party-led federal government under Buhari across sectors.

This, he said, was especially in areas of infrastructure development, agricultural revolution and food security, rebuilding armed forces with sophisticated hardware, and reforms in the oil and gas sector among others.