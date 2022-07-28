INEC will continue to adopt technology for accurate results: Yakubu

“The commission will continue to deepen the use of technology in election.

“We displayed the lists of registrants for Nigerians to be kept abreast with happenings in INEC. I believed we are doing well.

“INEC portal has come to stay. After elections at the poling units, results will be uploaded so that Nigerians can see the results even before the election is concluded,” he said.

He said that the commission has overcome the initial challenges with the Bimodal Verification Accreditation (BVA) machine.

“We are confident that the BVA machines will function optimally during the 2023 elections,” he said.

The Chairman said that INEC would employ about one million persons as ad hoc staff for hitch-free 2023 election.

“INEC is not a political party and will be up and doing in the discharged of its official responsibility.