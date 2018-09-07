Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

INEC vows to prosecute suspects in Osun gubernatorial poll

Vote-Buying INEC vows to prosecute suspects in Osun gubernatorial poll

Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made this known at the commission’s quarterly consultative meeting with political parties on Friday in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria has 84m registered voters for 2019 elections - INEC play INEC vows to prosecute suspects in Osun gubernatorial poll (NAN)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it will arrest and prosecute anyone that engages in vote-buying in the Sept. 22 governorship election in Osun.

Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made this known at the commission’s quarterly consultative meeting with political parties on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the commission would no longer take lightly, issue of vote-buying which had become a recurring decimal in the country’s elections.

“We are witnessing an ugly trend of vote-buying in recent elections in the country; this is giving our democracy a bad name.

“There is difference between democracy – government of the people, made by the people and for the people and plutocracy, which is government by the rich.

“We are going to make Osun governorship election a big statement by arresting and prosecuting vote buyers. We can’t carry this ugly trend to 2019 elections,” Yakubu said.

He urged political parties to adhere strictly to the commission’s timetable and schedule of activities for the 2019 general elections.

The chairman advised political parties to ensure that their primaries were credible, saying credible and peaceful elections started with political parties, which were the cornerstone of our democracy.

“Nobody can aspire for elective position without a political party. We conduct the election, while parties produce the candidates, and that is why conducting credible party primaries is essential.”

He said that INEC had so far received invitation letters from 60 political parties out of the 91 registered political parties, to monitor their primaries.

Yakubu added that the commission would only recognise notice of primaries from parties’ national executive committees.

“Notification should not come from branches; avoid incessant changes to party primaries and strife to eliminate rancour primaries.

“We incur cost in the process of monitoring party primaries; we don’t have all the resources in the world to monitor party primaries.

“Primaries should be resolved without litigations; we are still battling with litigations from party primaries conducted in 2014; we have been dragged to conduct 680 times over party primaries.

“Political parties are key to our democracy, some parties change names of candidates who genuinely emerged from party primaries, while some submit names of candidates without conducting primaries.

“Even though we have no power under the law to reject the names of candidates submitted by political parties, this time, we will name and shame political parties that do these.

“So, we should do the right thing for our democracy.” 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osinbajo Read Vice President's reply to Atiku on restructuring Nigeriabullet
2 2019 Presidency PDP stops members from campaigning for Atiku, Saraki,...bullet
3 Amosun Governor says he'll return to Senate for 2nd term in 2019bullet

Related Articles

2019 General Elections Nigeria has 84 million registered voters - INEC
Ekiti Election SERAP drags INEC to court for failing to prosecute vote buyers
2019 Election NASS adopts N143b, asks INEC to re-present budget
Voter Registration Here’s total number of registered voters as INEC process comes to a close
INEC How electoral body is making it difficult for people to vote in 2019
2019 Elections Groups decry delayed passage of INEC budget
Mahmood Yakubu No budgetary allocation for International Observers, INEC Chairman insists
INEC Agency rules out postponement of 2019 elections
2019 Election Budget NASS Joint Committee on INEC to submit report

Politics

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adam Oshiomhole has alleged that some aides of Governor Samuel Ortom were involved in the killing of two Catholic priests in Benue state.
Oshiomhole APC Chairman welcomes Shekarau to the party
Shekarau officially dumps PDP for APC
Shekarau PDP presidential aspirant officially dumps party for APC
Ogun workers have received 13th month salary - Ogun Governor says
2019 Election Ogun APC presents 2 'consensus' governorship candidates
Osun Governorship Election Hand over vote buyers to police, SDP tells supporters