Security officers who took part in the one-day training were drawn from the Nigerian Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Prisons and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Prof Godswill Obioma, INEC Resident Electoral Commission (REC) in the state, in his address, disclosed that the electoral body came up with the training as part of its drive to conduct free, fair, and credible election in the state.

According to him, tactical and operational personnel are targeted in the training because it was envisaged that they will pass on their experiences to their subordinates to enhance tactical and operational efficiency during the elections.

Obioma said: “Elections will require the movement of men and materials; this process needs to be secured, security is also needed at various points.

“Security will be needed at polling booths, voting points, collation centres, Registration Area Camps, the Local Government Area offices as well as INEC state office.

“Any lapses on these demands will lead to chaos and disruption of electoral process this is the whole essence of your duty,” he said.

In his speech, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Mustafa, assured that the security agencies especially the police under his watch, would do everything within their powers to ensure a violence-free polls.

The Nigeria Police will do everything within its constitutional powers to provide security before, during and after the elections.

“We assure the electorate and the general public of our commitment to partner with INEC and other sister security agencies to ensure violence free-polls in the state “, Mustafa said.

Also speaking, the Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA) in the state, Dr Emma Abah, commended the leadership of INEC in the state for coming with the training programme, saying it had been over 20 years since such programme was organised.

He reminded all that the world was watching Nigeria to see how it was going to conduct the general elections slated to hold in February and March.

He, therefore, advised that all hands must be on deck to ensure that free, fair and credible elections were conducted.