The state's Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Sam Olumekun, made the announcement on Thursday, March 21, with governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, deputy governor-elect, Obafemi Hamzat, and all lawmakers-elect invited to attend separate ceremonies at the commission's Yaba office.

He said, "The presentation of certificate of return to elected candidates is in conformity with Section 75 (1) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

"The presentation ceremony will take place at INEC Lagos Office, 6, Birrel Avenue, Sabo-Yaba, at 11:00 am for the Governor-elect and his Deputy.

"Meanwhile, that of the elected members of Lagos State House of Assembly will come up at 2:00pm."

All invited guests are requested to be seated by 10:30am and 1:30pm respectively for the two ceremonies.

APC coasts to flawless victory in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored the highest number of votes in the governorship election to emerge victor over his closest opponent, Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 43 other candidates on the ballot.

Even though the election had been expected to be a close contest between the two, Sanwo-Olu beat Agbaje with a margin of 533,304 votes. The former commissioner won in all 20 local government areas of the state with 739,445 votes while Agbaje finished the race with 206,141 votes.

The APC also made a clean sweep in the House of Assembly elections, winning 39 out of 40 seats in the legislative arm. The contest in the last seat, Ibeju-Lekki State Constituency I, was declared inconclusive with a supplementary electionset to take place on Saturday, March 23.