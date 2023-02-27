INEC to hold supplementary election at Anambra East/Anambra West Federal Constituency

He said that while the total number of accredited voters in the two affected polling units was 1,113, total votes cast were 28,579.

He explained that at Polling Unit 004 at Umualum Square in Aguleri Ward 2, 555 voters were accredited, while at Polling Unit 007 at Umugalagu, also in Aguleri Ward 2, 558 voters were accredited.

He added that at the end of vote-counting, Mr Peter Anaekwe of the Labour Party (LP) led with 14,847 votes while Chief Chinedu Obidigwe of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) got 13.782 votes.

Obidigwe is the incumbent member of the House of Representatives for the constituency.