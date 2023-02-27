ADVERTISEMENT
INEC to hold supplementary election at Anambra East/Anambra West Federal Constituency

News Agency Of Nigeria

There shall be supplementary election in Anambra West and Anambra East Federal Constituency as INEC has detected over-voting in two polling units.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu
The Returning Officer, Dr Ugochukwu Okafor made the declaration on Monday at Otuocha, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra.

He said that while the total number of accredited voters in the two affected polling units was 1,113, total votes cast were 28,579.

He explained that at Polling Unit 004 at Umualum Square in Aguleri Ward 2, 555 voters were accredited, while at Polling Unit 007 at Umugalagu, also in Aguleri Ward 2, 558 voters were accredited.

He added that at the end of vote-counting, Mr Peter Anaekwe of the Labour Party (LP) led with 14,847 votes while Chief Chinedu Obidigwe of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) got 13.782 votes.

Obidigwe is the incumbent member of the House of Representatives for the constituency.

Dr Okafor said in line with INEC regulations and the Electoral Act 2022, a new date shall be fixed to conduct fresh election in the two polling units.

News Agency Of Nigeria

