INEC Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Kano State, Alhaji Garba Lawal-Mohamned, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Saturday.

He said under the agreement, over 3, 000 vehicles would be provided by the two organisations for the transportation of INEC personnel and election materials across the state.

The commission will use over 3,000 vehicles to distribute election materials and transport the electoral officials to all the local government areas of the state, he said. He said officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had commenced inspection of the vehicles with a view to ascertaining their road worthiness.

He explained that the vehicles would also be used to transport back both the election materials and personnel to the state headquarters of the commission after the exercise.

Lawal-Mohamned urged officials of the two organisations to give the commission the necessary support and cooperation to ensure the success of the exercise.

NAN reports that no fewer than 51, 000 recruited ad-hoc staff have so far been trained ahead of the elections.