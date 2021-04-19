INEC threatens to blacklist parties for electoral violence

The agency, in a statement on Monday, April 19, 2021, lamented about the wave of violence that has trailed some recent party congresses across Nigeria.

Citing a recent violent congress in Kaduna, the commission said parties have an obligation to conduct congresses and conventions that are orderly and democratic, and in line with regulations and guidelines.

"The level of violence in some of the congresses is making it extremely difficult for the commission to exercise its statutory oversight responsibility," INEC said.

The commission expressed worry that the trend of violence that has threatened lives of its staff and the general public must not be allowed to continue.

INEC further threatened that it will now employ a more punitive approach against parties whose processes degenerate into violence and destruction of the commission's property.

The commission said, "Apart from replacing such destroyed materials, parties may be blacklisted from the receipt of INEC materials for their activities in the future.

"The commission may also withdraw its staff from monitoring such violent political party meetings, with the non-recognition of their outcomes."

Ahead of primary elections to be conducted by parties, INEC urged them to select their candidates in a peaceful and orderly manner.

The commission said the parties must hold themselves to the same standards displayed during general elections.