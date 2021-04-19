RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC threatens to blacklist parties for electoral violence

Authors:

Samson Toromade

INEC says there will now be 'far-reaching' consequences for electoral violence.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu [Guardian]

Pulse Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has vowed to punish electoral parties that cannot conduct peaceful internal elections.

Recommended articles

The agency, in a statement on Monday, April 19, 2021, lamented about the wave of violence that has trailed some recent party congresses across Nigeria.

Citing a recent violent congress in Kaduna, the commission said parties have an obligation to conduct congresses and conventions that are orderly and democratic, and in line with regulations and guidelines.

"The level of violence in some of the congresses is making it extremely difficult for the commission to exercise its statutory oversight responsibility," INEC said.

The commission expressed worry that the trend of violence that has threatened lives of its staff and the general public must not be allowed to continue.

INEC further threatened that it will now employ a more punitive approach against parties whose processes degenerate into violence and destruction of the commission's property.

The commission said, "Apart from replacing such destroyed materials, parties may be blacklisted from the receipt of INEC materials for their activities in the future.

"The commission may also withdraw its staff from monitoring such violent political party meetings, with the non-recognition of their outcomes."

Ahead of primary elections to be conducted by parties, INEC urged them to select their candidates in a peaceful and orderly manner.

The commission said the parties must hold themselves to the same standards displayed during general elections.

General elections conducted by INEC are themselves massively affected by violence, including ballot snatching, ballot stuffing, intimidation of voters, as well as murder of voters and electoral officials.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive