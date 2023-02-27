ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC suspends rescheduled Presidential/NASS elections in Abia

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the rescheduled Presidential and NASS elections in seven local government areas in Abia.

INEC
INEC

Mrs Rebecca Jim, the Head, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC Abia, who disclosed this in a statement, said that a new date would be communicated in due time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

She said: “The proposed election in polling units where election could not hold on Saturday, 25th February, 2023 in Abia State scheduled for Monday, 27th February, 2023 has been put on hold.

“You shall be communicated in due course on a new date.

“All inconveniences are highly regretted.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Clement Oha, INEC Administration Secretary in charge of Abia, had on Sunday addressed newsmen in Umuahia about the proposed election.

He said that the election would be held at various polling units in Aba North, Aba South, Arochukwu, Obingwa, Osisioma, Ohafia and Umuahia North local government areas.

Oha explained that the fresh poll was due to result of various degrees of discrepancies in the procedures that were violent to some extent.

“The commission in their wisdom felt that the credibility of the election should not be compromised, and that there should be no winner by default.

So, election must take place in the affected polling units tomorrow (Monday),” he had said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nasarawa: APC National Chairman, Adamu loses seat to SDP

Nasarawa: APC National Chairman, Adamu loses seat to SDP

Obi, Kwankwaso decimated Tinubu's chances of winning - PDP

Obi, Kwankwaso decimated Tinubu's chances of winning - PDP

PDP accuses APC of mounting pressure on INEC to get 25% in Imo, Ebonyi

PDP accuses APC of mounting pressure on INEC to get 25% in Imo, Ebonyi

INEC suspends rescheduled Presidential/NASS elections in Abia

INEC suspends rescheduled Presidential/NASS elections in Abia

PDP’s Amos wins Jema’a/Sanga Fed. Constituency seat in Kaduna State

PDP’s Amos wins Jema’a/Sanga Fed. Constituency seat in Kaduna State

APC’s Lanre Okunlola wins Surulere II in Lagos

APC’s Lanre Okunlola wins Surulere II in Lagos

PDP wins Afikpo North/South fed constituency for 3rd term

PDP wins Afikpo North/South fed constituency for 3rd term

2023: INEC declares Sen. Barau Jibril of APC, 2 APC candidates as winners in Kano

2023: INEC declares Sen. Barau Jibril of APC, 2 APC candidates as winners in Kano

APC's Anka wins Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency in Zamfara

APC's Anka wins Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency in Zamfara

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu