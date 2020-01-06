The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it would review the criminal case of double registration against the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, in due time.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Voters Education and Information Committee, Festus Okoye, said the Kogi governor is currently shielded by the immunity clause which protects him against any form of prosecution.

Okoye noted that the issue of the double registration would be reopened at the expiration of the governor’s immunity at the end of his tenure of office in November 2023.

Three INEC staff were indicted in the case of governor’s double registration.

At the end of the investigations, two of the officials dismissed, while an Assistant Director among them was suspended.

“The case of double registration against the Kogi State governor has not been abandoned but there is nothing the Commission can do now because he is still under immunity,” Okoye said on Monday, January 6, 2020.

“But by the time the immunity expires, the Commission will meet and take a decision on the next line of action.

“We started with our Staff who were implicated in the double registration first, while we have to wait until the governor ceases to enjoy immunity, which protects him against prosecution”.

When asked if the governor was indicted by preliminary investigations, Okoye said: “There are various stages involved, you have to investigate, prosecute and convict or acquit, you can not just conclude that one is guilty or innocent without exhausting the entire process. So when we get to that bridge we cross it”.

According to the Electoral Act, anyone caught for double registration would be prosecuted and if found guilty, would either be convicted to one year in prison, pay a fine of N100, 000 or both.