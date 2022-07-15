RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC speaks on PVCs allegedly buried in top politician’s house in Rivers State

When we reported the matter to security agencies, the location was zeroed down to Rivers State - INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has reacted to the viral video showing Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, found in a drainage.

The electoral body said the PVCs allegedly buried in a highly-placed personality was discovered in Rivers State.

Recall that a video recently surfaced on social media showing a large number of PVCs alleged to have been buried in a politician’s residence.

The videos, which emerged on Twitter on Thursday, also showed some PVCs lying in some unidentified offices.

According to earlier reports, the PVCs were discovered in Imo State, however, the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who spoke on Arise TV on Friday, July 15, 2022, said preliminary investigation into the matter has revealed that the incident happened in Rivers State.

He said, “The first challenge we had was that when the thing started circulating, it was difficult to locate where it happened.

“There were speculations that it happened in Imo State while some said it happened in Rivers State.

“When we reported the matter to security agencies, the location was zeroed down to Rivers State and we have appealed to those who found the PVCs to tell us the exact location so that we can go to the root of the matter.

“We have also appealed to them to return those PVCs to the commission so that we can commence full investigations to find out whether those PVCs were actually found in someone’s house.

“We have commenced full investigation into the circumstances that led to those PVCs being there and I’m sure that when we get additional information, and make a breakthrough, the commission will issue a statement on that”.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

