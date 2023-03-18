INEC shifts election for Bokkos LGA in Plateau to Sunday
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has shifted Saturday’s governorship and States Houses of Assembly elections in Butura Ward in Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau to Sunday, due to logistics problem.
Agundu said that election materials such as ballot papers meant for the ward were taken to another LGA in error.
He said that in order not to disenfranchise members of the community, the election in the area would now hold on Sunday, March 19.
He regretted any inconveniences caused by the the delay and eventual shift of the election while calling on members of the community to come out in their numbers to exercise their franchise.
