The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled December 5, 2020 to conduct all pending bye-elections across the country.

The elections had been previously scheduled for October 31, but were postponed indefinitely due to disruptions caused by nationwide demonstrations against police brutality last month.

The commission had also claimed that its facilities were damaged in some parts of the country, including in areas where the bye-elections were set to hold.

INEC announced on Friday, November 13 that its concerns have been eased after meetings with relevant stakeholders, clearing the way for the elections to take place next month.

"We appeal to voters and stakeholders in the states with pending bye-elections to continue to cooperate with the commission in its efforts to deliver credible elections under a safe environment," INEC said.

The elections will be conducted in Bayelsa Central Senatorial District; Bayelsa West Senatorial District; Nganzai State Constituency, Borno State; Bayo State Constituency, Borno State; Cross River North Senatorial District; Isi-Uzo State Constituency, Enugu; and Bakori State Constituency, Katsina.

Others are Obudu State Constituency, Cross River State; Imo North Senatorial District; Lagos East Senatorial District; Kosofe II State Constituency, Lagos State; Plateau South Senatorial District; Bakura State Constituency, Zamfara State; and Ibaji State Constituency, Kogi State.

The vacancies in the constituencies were caused by the resignation or death of members.

13 out of Nigeria's 18 political parties will participate in the bye-elections.