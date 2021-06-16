INEC schedules Ekiti Governorship election for June 2022
Party primaries are to be conducted from January 4 to January 29.
The state is one of the few in the country that conducts governorship elections off-cycle from general elections.
INEC on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 released the timetable and schedule of activities for the election, to commence with a notice of election to be issued on January 3, 2022.
Party primaries are to be conducted from January 4 to January 29, and public campaign to take place between March 20 and June 16.
The tenure of incumbent Governor Kayode Fayemi will expire on October 15, 2022, but he won't be on the ballot in June as he's serving his second term.
