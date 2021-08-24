INEC says over 2m Nigerians have completed online registration for PVC

INEC said this in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye in Abuja on Monday.

“As at 7a.m., of Monday, Aug. 23, the number of new registrants has hit 2, 215, 832,” Okoye said.

He said that the number of Nigerians who had completed their registration in four weeks stood at 430, 363.

Okoye said the figure was since the commission commenced the in-person or physical registration as well as the completion of online pre-registration in states and Local Government Area (LGAs) offices nationwide.

“The update on the number of registrants who have completed their registration indicates that 234, 516 were males, 195, 802 were females, while 4, 915 were persons with disabilities,” he said.

He said that the commission had within the last eight weeks, received 2, 887,978 applications of which 1,605,220 were from males, 1, 282,758 were from females, while 35, 750 of the applicants were people with disabilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the age distribution showed that 1,877,552 were youths; 686,583 were middle age; 284,389 were elderly; while 39, 454 were old people.

NAN also reports that out of the 2,215,832 new registrants, Osun was the state with highest figure with 365, 412, followed by Bayelsa with 184,059, while Borno has the lowest number with 7,307 and followed by Yobe with 7,946 new registrants.

Okoye said that detailed distribution of the online and completed registration by states/FCT, age, gender, occupation and disability had been uploaded on the commission’s website and social media platforms for public information.

He advised all eligible citizens who had not registered before to seize the opportunity to do so, stating that those who had already registered as voters need not register again.