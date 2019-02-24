The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the INEC Headquarters Office in Yaba, the final collation centre for the presidential election in the state, is still awaiting results from all the 20 LGAs as at Sunday noon.

NAN reports that the Presidential and National Assembly elections were held simultaneously across the 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, as at noon, there has not been any presidential election result brought to INEC Office by the LGA Collation Officers for the final collation in the state.

Journalists, observers are among other stakeholders waiting for the commencement of the collation.

The development showed that collation of results was still at various stages at the federal constituency collations centres, senatorial district collation centres and local government collation centres.

NAN reports that INEC in the state had earlier planned to commence collation of results on Saturday before shifting it to 10:00a.m. on Sunday, later to noon.

The development has made some members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) who were given noon to arrive for the collation to return to their offices.

The feelers around the collation centre are that the commission gave the ICCES members 4:00pm or 5:00pm to commence the exercise.

NAN reports that the centre witnessed high presence of security agents.