INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state Mr Monday Udoh disclosed this while addressing the media on Wednesday in Yenagoa.

Udoh said he remained focused on achieving the mandate of the Commission and will not join issues with persons who want to win election at all cost by running others down.

He said INEC was not a political party and therefore had no candidate in the election, adding it was more interested in working seriously towards conducting credible and peaceful election.

“We shall remain focuse on achieving our mandate and we shall not be distracted by fake and false news being peddled about my humble self and INEC in Bayelsa.

“We shall not join issues with anyone or throw tantrums and venoms at people just because they want to win election at all cost by running others down.

“INEC did not give contract to anybody to recruit ad hoc staff its our operations,” he said.

He called on the electorate to be ready to exercise their civic responsibility by coming out in their numbers to cast their votes on Nov. 16.