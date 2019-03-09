Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner, and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said this while briefing newsmen in the INEC national situation room in Abuja.

Okoye said that INEC was pleased to report that the electoral process started as scheduled and the Smart Card Reader proved its functionality and efficiency by successfully authenticating voters within a short time at polling units across the country.

According to him, most polling units were opened for accreditation by 8:am.

He said the commission would investigate and report to security agencies security challenges experinced by some states for necessary action.

Okoye said the commission had not received any report on cases of under age voting in this years elections.

Speaking on the low turned out of voters in the FCT, Okoye said the commission would take a decision on voters apathy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu monitored activities around the FCT and the INEC office in Abuja.