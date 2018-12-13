Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

INEC says IDPs will vote in 2019 general elections

INEC says IDPs will vote in 2019 general elections

INEC says the elections will be inclusive and participatory for all eligible voters.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
INEC says IDPs will vote in 2019 general elections play INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu (NAN)

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has assured internally displayed persons (IDPs) that they'll not be disenfranchised in the 2019 general elections.

While speaking at the Validation Conference on the Framework for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Voting in Abuja on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, he said the elections will be inclusive and participatory for all eligible voters.

According to the INEC boss, IDPs will be empowered to vote in as many as 15 states where many have been displaced from their homes for different reasons.

"At the moment we are looking at about fifteen States and for where for varieties of reasons, citizens are not living in places where they are domiciled," he said.

Nigeria is home to over 2 million displaced people scattered in government-run IDP camps, with many of them victims of the nine-year insurgency of terrorist group, Boko Haram, in the northeast. 

Yakubu also noted that others are displaced due to clashes between farmers and herders in the northcentral region, banditry in the northwest, as well as others affected by environmental factors and natural disasters.

Yakubu disclosed at Wednesday's conference that the commission has held meetings with Resident Electoral Commissioners on validating the document for IDPs voting before the elections.

INEC will conduct Nigeria's presidential and national assembly elections on February 16, 2019. Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will be held on March 2, 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Sanwo-Olu warns Agbaje to not create tensions between Yorubas, Igbos in...bullet
2 FACT CHECK: Did PDP lie about the freeze of Peter Obi's bank accounts?bullet
3 5 political parties to participate in BON, NEDG presidential debatebullet

Related Articles

INEC signs MoU with NURTW, NARTO for effective logistics
Donald Duke, SDP pull out of CUPP ahead of 2019 presidential election
2019: President Buhari, party chairmen, presidential candidates, sign peace accord
PDP calls for Doyin Okupe’s unconditional release allegedly from EFCC's custody
PDP calls Kashamu a 'clown' for parading as party's Ogun governorship candidate
CAN holds meeting with Buhari, Atiku
We’ll deploy smart card readers for 2019 elections – INEC
Olisa Agbakoba asks NASS to override Buhari’s veto on Electoral Bill

Politics

APC denies plotting to destabilise PDP controlled states
APC denies plotting to destabilise PDP controlled states
APC says Atiku deliberately missed peace accord signing
APC says Atiku deliberately missed peace accord signing
Atiku reacts as Buhari declines assent to Electoral Bill
2019 Elections: Buhari reassures on credible poll
There’s a plot to halt Ambode’s 2nd term, here's the gist
Don’t allow return of PDP, Hamzat tells Nigerians
X
Advertisement