The Independent National Electoral Commission has disclosed that a total of 72,775,502 permanent voters' cards (PVC) are in the possession of Nigerians to vote during the 2019 general elections.

The commission's chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this during a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

The number of PVCs collected represents 86.63% of the total 84,004,084 on the voter register, with 11,228,582 PVCs uncollected.

Lagos State has the highest number of collected PVCs across the country with 5,531,389, followed by Kano with 4,696,747.

Ekiti State has the lowest with 666,591 PVCs collected, followed by Bayelsa with 769,509.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections that were supposed to take place on February 16 will now take place on February 23, while the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections initially scheduled for March 2 have been moved to March 9.