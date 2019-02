Enabor made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt while reacting to the alleged postponement of Presidential and National Assembly elections in Abonema.

According to him, how can we say election is postponed in an area where election did not hold?

We are making contact with various security agencies on ground to know when the areas are safe for our staff and voters to conduct the election.

We will issue a statement when we confirm that, he said.