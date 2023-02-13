INEC requires 13,000 security personnel for elections in Enugu State – REC

NAN reports that INEC has fixed Saturday, February 25, for Presidential and National Assembly elections and March 11, for Governorship and State Assembly elections.

Chukwu said that the Inter-agency Consultation Committee on Election Security was working to mobilise and deploy the required number of security personnel to ensure hitch-free elections in the state.

He said that the security personnel would be deployed to the 4,145 polling units, 260 Registration Area Centres and collation centres across the 17 council areas in the state.

The REC revealed that security had been beefed up at local government offices of the commission, adding that deployment of non-sensitive materials had commenced ahead of the elections.

“We are working ahead of the commission’s schedule and ensuring practical proactive implementation of all timelines of INEC in the state.

“We have continued to have constant meetings and engagement with stakeholders to ensure secured, free, fair and credible elections in Enugu state.