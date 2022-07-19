RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC replies Davido for questioning delay of Adeleke's Certificate of Return

Ima Elijah

“The Commission is not a political party and will not be swayed by partisan political interests." - INEC

Davido in a PDP agbada. [TheWhistler]
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has told the Nigerian music star, Davido that no law says the commission must issue a Certificate of Return to his uncle Ademola Adeleke, the Osun State governor-elect within 48 hours.

Davido had dragged the electoral umpire on his verified Twitter handle, challenging the commission for failing to issue a Certificate of Return to Adeleke who won the Osun poll on Sunday, July 17, 2022, within 48 hours.

The tweet reads, “48hrs after our @AAdeleke_01 victory at the Osun Gubernatorial elections, we are yet to receive our certificate.

“@inecnigeria should we send you fuel money? LOL Please no one should tamper with the will of the Osun People! Issue the certificate as required by Law!

Replying Davido, INEC, in a statement issued on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, by its National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, stated that it has 14 days to issue Certificate of Return to winner of elections.

He said: “There is no law in place that mandates the Commission to issue a certificate to any candidate within 48 hours.

“The Commission is not a political party and will not be swayed by partisan political interests.

“Section 72 of the Electoral Act 2022 provides that a sealed certificate of return at an election in the prescribed form shall be issued within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned by the Returning Officer in an election under the Act”.

Ademola Adeleke who is Davido's uncle won the majority of votes at the July 16 gubernatorial election that held in Osun State.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

