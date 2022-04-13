RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC releases final list of Osun governorship candidates

Ima Elijah

While none of the governorship candidates was female; however, 6 of the deputy governorship candidates were female

Election Ballot Box
Election Ballot Box

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has released the final list of candidates and the parties that would partake in the 2022 Osun gubernatorial poll.

The list which was released on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, contained the names of the candidates, deputies and their other details.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye Esq in the release said the list is in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, the commission.

He notified any party that observes that the name of its candidate is missing from the list to “notify the commission in writing, signed by its National Chairman and Secretary, supported with an affidavit not later than 90 days to the election, in observance of Section 32(2) of the electoral Act 2022.

Furthermore, the attention of parties is drawn to Section 32(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, which provides that failure to notify the Commission "shall not be grounds to invalidate the election."

Furthermore, the attention of parties is drawn to Section 32(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, which provides that failure to notify the Commission “shall not be grounds to invalidate the election.”

He, however, disclosed that the list is published in INEC State and Local Government offices in Osun State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the published particular of the 15 candidates, while none of the governorship candidates was female; however, 6 of the deputy governorship candidates were female.

The published candidates include Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, Adeleke Nurudeen of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Omigbodun Akinrinola of Social Democratic Party.

Ima Elijah

