INEC rejects election results from Okowa’s LGA

Ima Elijah

This development is coming amidst reports of gross electoral violations in several areas of the state.

Delta State Governor, ifeanyi okowa. [Ripples]
Although now cancelled, these are the results from the LGA:

Registered Voters: 131945

Accredited Voters: 31605

A: 52

AA: 12

AAC: 26

ADC: 94

ADP: 54

APC: 1,902

APGA: 62

APM: 67

APP: 27

BP: 24

LP: 8,980

NNPP: 120

NRM: 38

PDP: 16,696

PRP: 16

SDP: 18

YPP: 29

ZLP: 182

Valid Votes: 28,399

Rejected Votes: 3,206

Total Vote cast: 31,605

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

