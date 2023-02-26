INEC rejects election results from Okowa’s LGA
This development is coming amidst reports of gross electoral violations in several areas of the state.
Recommended articles
This development is coming amidst reports of gross electoral violations in several areas of the state.
Although now cancelled, these are the results from the LGA:
Registered Voters: 131945
Accredited Voters: 31605
A: 52
AA: 12
AAC: 26
ADC: 94
ADP: 54
APC: 1,902
APGA: 62
APM: 67
APP: 27
BP: 24
LP: 8,980
NNPP: 120
NRM: 38
PDP: 16,696
PRP: 16
SDP: 18
YPP: 29
ZLP: 182
Valid Votes: 28,399
Rejected Votes: 3,206
Total Vote cast: 31,605
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng