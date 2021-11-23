RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC registers over 4.2m new voters for PVC

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that fresh registration in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) has hit 4,297,494.

Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Nigeria ahead of 2023 general elections [INEC]
The commission disclosed this in the second quarter, week seven, weekly update released by the commission on Monday in Abuja.

The commission said that as at 7am on Monday, Nov. 22, some 1,856,771 persons have completed their online and physical registration.

According to statistics provided by the commission, 1,856,771 persons who completed their registration, include 941,098 males, 915,673 females.

It also added that 741,183 persons completed their registration online, while 1,115,588 completed it through physical registration.

