INEC registers 5m new voters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says fresh registration in the third quarter of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) nationwide has hit 5,027,204 as at Monday.

Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Nigeria ahead of 2023 general elections [INEC]
INEC in its weekly update on CVR for Quarter 3, Week 2, in Abuja on Tuesday also disclosed that the registrants had completed online and physical registration.

This according to the updated statistics comprised 1,292,823 males, and 1,270,245 females, of which 24,129 of the figure were Persons Living With Disability (PWDS).

It said 1,054,501 registered online, while 1,508,567 did physical registration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 164,695 of the registrants who had completed their registration were artisans, 473,494 businessmen, 98,324 civil servants and 31,273 public servants.

The commission said 250,763 were into farming/fishing, 255,242 housewives, 167,916 traders, 989,166 students, while 132,195 include others not specified.

NAN also reports that within the third quarter, INEC had received a total of 8,260,076 applications.

The applications include voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), as well as update of voter information records among others.

The applications according to INEC include 4,416,828 males, 3,843,248 females and 84,319 PWDS across all categories.

