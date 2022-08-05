INEC registers 335,854 potential voters in Niger

Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Sam Egwu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday that the registration of the potential voters in Niger also began on June 28, 2021.

He commended Niger residents for demonstrating maturity before, during and after the exercise.

“The turnout was very impressive, especially in the last quarter; there was an upsurge during the extension period,’’ he said.

He urged those who registered earlier than the last round of registration to endeavour to collect their cards as Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were waiting for collection at INEC offices at local governments’ headquarters.