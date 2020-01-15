The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained its inability to issue a Certificate of Return to the new Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, sacked Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of the state, and consequently went to affirm the election of Uzodinma.

The court ordered INEC to withdraw Ihedioha's certificate of return and issue Uzodinma a new one.

But, in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, the Commission said it has not been served with the order of the Supreme Court to that effect.

The Commission, in a terse statement, however, promised to do the needful once it received the court order.

“Please be informed that the Commission is yet to be served with the enrolled order of the Supreme Court judgement, therefore, we cannot issue the Certificate of Return to the APC candidate yet. However, once the Commission receives the enrolled order, the CoR will be issued”, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Uzodinma has ordered that all accounts belonging to the Imo State Government be frozen.

This is even as a combined team of security personnel immediately cordoned off the Imo State Government House shortly after the court judgement.