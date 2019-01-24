The NYSC State Coordinator, Hajiya Ramatu Sanda, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Katsina.

She said that INEC had commenced sensitisation training programme to enable the corps members know the rules and regulations of election duties.

They need to know the rules and regulations of conducting elections, so that they will be aware of what to do, what they are expected even before going to the field.

The training is about what they are supposed to go and do in the field, she said.

She also said that the NYSC and INEC were collaborating with security agenciesto ensure adequate security for the corps members during the exercise.

We have visited security agencies and talked to them on the security of our corps members.

The corps members are also being briefed if there is any rancor or violence, they should find a safe place for themselves, she said.

The coordinator urged the corps members who would participate in the elections to uphold the integrity of the scheme while in the field.

While advising the corps members not to be partisan, the Coordinator urged them to be committed to the duty.

They are there to serve their country and to have a fair, free and credible elections, she said.