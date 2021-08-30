INEC receives 3.3 million applications for PVC, others in 9 weeks

The commission disclosed this in the Week 9 update provided by the commission on Monday in Abuja.

The applications according to commission INEC included, those seeking voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC), and update of voter information record, among others.

The commission also disclosed that as at 7 am on Monday the online pre-registration was 2,485,770 with Osun taking the lead with 379,914, and Borno with 8,798 as the least.

INEC also gave the figure of those registrants, who had completed their online and in-person (physical) registration within the five weeks that the exercise commenced at 569,828.

These include 230,789 through online and 339,039 through physical registration.

It also disclosed that out of the 569,828 registrants, 304,566 were male, 265,262 female and 6,290 as persons living with disability.

NAN reports that while the exercise is going on at INEC state and local government offices nationwide from Monday to Friday, between 9 am and 3 pm daily.