
INEC ready for Saturday’s re-run election in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

The election is for Zamfara Central Senatorial District and two House of Representatives seats for Gusau/Tsafe and Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituencies.

The Residents Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Saidu Ahmad made the disclosure at a stakeholders meeting on Thursday in Gusau.

He said the election was for Zamfara Central Senatorial District and two House of Representatives seats for Gusau/Tsafe and Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituencies.

Ahmad said the Senatorial election will hold in Gusau, Maru, Bungudu, Gummi, Tsafe and Bukkuyum local government areas.

The REC said the election will be conducted in 90 polling units in 24 registration areas of the six local government areas.

He added that the 90 polling units have a total of 95,332 registered voters, out of which 90, 900 collected their Permanent Voters Card.

Ahmad appealed to politicians and the media to encourage the electorate to turnout and cast their votes on time, so that the process can be concluded at the right time.

The REC said that security agencies had assured the commission that they would provide the necessary security for voters to exercise their franchise peacefully.

News Agency Of Nigeria

