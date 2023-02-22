ADVERTISEMENT
INEC ready for elections in Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano State says it is ready for the conduct of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

INEC officials at a polling unit. (Tribune)
The spokesperson of the commission, Adam Maulud, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano.

He said that the commission had concluded all the necessary arrangements to ensure the conduct of hitch-free elections.

Maulud said that all sensitive materials for conduct of the elections would be delivered early at each polling unit to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

“We have already equipped our personnel with basic electoral knowledge for the conduct of transparent elections,’’ he said.

The spokesperson assured people in the state that the commission was set to ensure smooth conduct of the elections.

He, therefore, called on community leaders to caution youths to desist from any form of electoral violence capable of disrupting the elections.

