INEC ready for Anambra governorship election

Prof. Mohammed Yakubu, National Chairman, INEC said this when he briefed newsmen on Tuesday in Awka at the commission’s Anambra headquarters.

"When the commission released the time table for the conduct of election, eleven months ago, the feeling was that the time will not come.

"The time is already here, we only have just four days left and we are go to go as a commission," Yakubu said.

He said that the commission was prepared to deliver free, fair, and credible election.

Yakubu noted that the only challenge before the commission was how to ensure that the newly registered voters took part in the election.

"To ensure that the newly registered voters take part, we decided to contact them through their email and GSM numbers to inform them of the locations to get their cards," he said.

Yakubu who said that the visit was to address stakeholders meeting on Wednesday said the meeting would involve the signing of peace accord by candidates featuring in the poll.

He urged all voters to come out and participate as every arrangement has been made to ensure peaceful election.

Mr Echeng Echeng, the State Commissioner of Police said security agencies were also prepared for the election.

Echeng said there were enough vehicles, boats and helicopters to patrol the entire state, adding that sister agencies have equally made enough deployment.