The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has responded to the allegations levelled against its chairman, Mahmood Yakubu by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP alleged that the INEC chairman was receiving instructions from the Presidency.

The party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan made the allegation during a press conference on Monday, March 11, 2019.

In its reaction, INEC’s spokesperson, Rotimi Oyekanmi dismissed PDP’s allegation, saying it has not proof.

According to Daily Post, Oyekanmi issued a statement saying: “It is quite unfortunate that at this particular period when the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) is busy trying to conclude the remaining governorship and state houses of assembly elections, the Peoples Democratic Party has embarked on making spurious and libelous allegations, without concrete proofs as usual.

“So far, the PDP has won in Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Enugu, Oyo, Abia, Cross River and Delta states according to the results declared by INEC. Interestingly, the PDP has not accused INEC of rigging the elections in these states.

“Sadly, the PDP has also not deemed it fit to commiserate with the families of our ad hoc staff and other Nigerians who lost their lives, including those who were injured in different parts of the country while trying to carry out their legitimate duties. This is rather unfortunate and regrettable.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission’s one and only interest in the 2019 general elections is to make votes count. It is to ensure free, fair and credible elections. When there is no interference with the electoral process and an election satisfies the provisions of the law, the Commission will always make a declaration of the results. But when there is interference or when an election fails to meet the requirements of the law, the Commission will not make a declaration.”

INEC has come under fire from several quarters for declaring the elections in Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Plateau, and Sokoto states inconclusive.