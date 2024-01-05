ADVERTISEMENT
INEC publishes notice for Surulere Federal Constituency I bye-election in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

INEC has commenced implementation of activities and timetable for the elections.

Adenike Oriowo, INEC Public Affairs Officer in Lagos State, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the notice was pasted on Thursday at the commission’s headquarters in Sabo-Yaba for public viewing.

“The notice has also been posted at the commission’s Surulere Local Government Area Office.

“Section 28 (3) of the Electoral Act 2022 provides that this should be done not later than 14 days before the election,” Oriowo added.

She said that INEC had commenced implementation of activities and timetable for the elections. The spokesperson added that INEC’s preparations were on top gear to ensure strict adherence to relevant laws and guidelines for the poll. According to her, the commission will not fail to deliver a credible bye-election in the constituency.

Recall that INEC has fixed February 3, 2024 for the conduct of re-run and by-elections in nine states, including Surulere Federal Constituency in Lagos State. According to the time-table for the poll, conduct of party primary elections including resolution of disputes that may arise from the primary elections has been fixed to hold between January 5 and January 9.

The public campaigns by political parties will commence on January 18 and end on February 1. The Surulere seat became vacant due to the resignation of the former occupant, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, who after winning, was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as his Chief of Staff.

INEC publishes notice for Surulere Federal Constituency I bye-election in Lagos

