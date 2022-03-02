INEC presents list of voters to political parties

INEC released the list in compliance with the timetable and schedule of activities released over the weekend by INEC and the new Electoral Act 2022.

Recall, Section 10(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 states that “the Commission shall, within 60 days after each year, make available to every political party the names and addresses of each person registered during that year.”

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, reiterated that the commission is committed to following the guidelines as stated in the newly signed electoral amendment.

“In compliance with the requirement of the law, the commission has today made available the softcopies of the list of persons registered as voters in 2021 to each political party,” he said.

Okoye said the move indicated that the commission has now implemented the second activity on the timetable for the 2023 poll.