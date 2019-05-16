The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa to November 16, 2019.

The commission had previously scheduled the elections for November 2 in an announcement made last month.

However, the Bayelsa government urged the commission to postpone the election because November 2 is already slated for its Annual Thanksgiving Day which is backed by the Bayelsa State Thanksgiving Day Law 2012.

According to a statement signed by INEC's Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on Thursday, May 16, the commission made the decision to postpone the elections after a careful consideration of appeals from critical stakeholders.

"The timelines for all other activities leading to the elections have also been adjusted to align with the new date," he announced.

The collection of forms for the elections by political parties will commence on August 18, the same date when public campaigns commence.