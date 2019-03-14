Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu made the pledge at the issuance of Certificates of Return to elected members of the House of Representatives on Thursday in Abuja.

He tasked the elected lawmakers on early review of the country's electoral laws ahead of the 2023 general elections.

I want to assure you that INEC will continue to work closely with members of the ninth assembly to strengthen our electoral laws.

I want to appeal to you that in re-examining the electoral framework, you should please start early and conclude work in good time, well ahead of the 2023 general elections, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission issued certificates of return to all elected members of the House of Representatives across the country.

Some of the elected Reps speaking in an interview with NAN after collecting the certificates, promised to give their best in representing their people.

Mr Ahmed Maje, 4th time member of the house, who represents Wase federal constituency in Plateau under the APC, commended his constituents for re-electing him, describing his re-election as an indication of the confidence the people of his constituency have on his capacity to represent them.

Maje pledged better representation for his constituents and Nigeria at large when the ninth house finally resumes.

I have represented my people and the interest of Nigerians, giving them the best and they should not expect less this time around.

Haven served for three times and now re-elected for the fourth time, I will do better. My people re-elected me because they believe that I will do much more this time around.

I want to say that there will be better dividends in terms of whatever democracy can offer the people, Maje said.

Mr Yemi Adaramodu, elected to represent Ekiti South federal constituency, in Ekiti state under APC, commended the people of his constituency for re-electing him.

Adaramodu described his election as a call to greater responsibility, saying: I see my election as a challenge to represent my constituency, state and Nigeria very well.

He saidyouths and women empowerment, infrastructure development would be his priority.

I am going to ensure that empowerment of our youths and women are given priority in NASS.

I am going to study the budget of the federal government to see where we can engender more development for our people in Ekiti and my constituency.

Adaramodu pledged to partner with the state government and other stakeholders to bring development to Ekiti state.

Mrs Blessing Onuh, elected member, Otukpo/Ohimini federal constituency of Benue (APGA), said she was honoured bybeing elected.

Onuh pledged to empower women and ensure that children have access to education.

I will also empower the youth to be off the streets and shun violence, she said.

Onuh, the daughter of aformer Senate President, Sen. David Mark, also pledged to strike a balance between law-making and constituency projects for her people.

ALSO READ: Canada says Nigeria's 2019 elections 'credible', congratulates Buhari

She stressed the need to elect more women into law-making, saying we should begin to make laws that favoured women.

In working with my colleagues, I am going to be looking into women empowerment, because any society that leaves women behind is not ready for development yet, she added.